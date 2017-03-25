Task force on foster care in Kansas needed

A Kansas House committee was wise to advance a bill last week that would create a foster care task force. The state’s foster care system has been dogged by criticisms and concerns. A state audit last year concluded the Kansas Department for Children and Families failed to ensure the safety of children in the system. Others have complained that DCF discriminates against same-sex foster parents. There also are questions about whether the privatized system is working as intended or should be scrapped. The task force would be made up of lawmakers and those with first-hand experience in foster care. It would report to the Legislature by January with the goal of proposing solutions. Action is needed.
