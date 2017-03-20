Now Consider This

March 20, 2017 5:04 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  ‘Curses!’ Shouts Fist-Shaking Meals On Wheels Ringleader As Trump Cuts Off Gravy Train

▪  Report: It Unclear Whether Opposition From Every Sector Of American Society Will Have Any Effect On Health Care Bill Passing

▪  GOP Recommends Americans Set Aside Income From One Of Their Jobs To Pay For Health Care Under New Bill

▪  Trump Breaks World Record for Unconstitutional Travel Bans

▪  Report: Saying ‘Smells Okay’ Precedes 85 Percent Of Food-borne Illnesses Annually

▪  Shaquille O’Neal Wondering When People In Southern Hemisphere Have March Madness

