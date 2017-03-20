Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ ‘Curses!’ Shouts Fist-Shaking Meals On Wheels Ringleader As Trump Cuts Off Gravy Train
▪ Report: It Unclear Whether Opposition From Every Sector Of American Society Will Have Any Effect On Health Care Bill Passing
▪ GOP Recommends Americans Set Aside Income From One Of Their Jobs To Pay For Health Care Under New Bill
▪ Trump Breaks World Record for Unconstitutional Travel Bans
▪ Report: Saying ‘Smells Okay’ Precedes 85 Percent Of Food-borne Illnesses Annually
▪ Shaquille O’Neal Wondering When People In Southern Hemisphere Have March Madness
