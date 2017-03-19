Doc completes latest step in a remarkable journey

Congratulations to Doc’s Friends on receiving a special airworthiness certificate for its restored World War II B-29 Superfortress. The certificate means the historic airplane can begin touring the country with reduced flight limitations. “Doc” had been abandoned in the California’s Mojave desert for decades and used as a bombing target. But after a 16-year restoration effort in Wichita by hundreds of volunteers, the plane took its first flight in 60 years last July. Doc’s Friends, the nonprofit group that managed the restoration project, plans to take Doc to airshows in six states this year, beginning with an event in Wichita. It’s been a remarkable journey. – Phillip Brownlee
