Brownback budget director complains about ‘fake news’?

State budget director Shawn Sullivan recently told the Wichita Pachyderm Club that criticism of Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax cuts was “fake news.” That’s rich. If the tax cuts are performing as well as Sullivan claims, why is the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors no longer producing its quarterly reports on the state’s economy? These reports were supposed to “monitor in a timely manner if our policies and initiatives are having the desired economic effect.” At least that is what Brownback said in 2012, when he still thought his tax cuts would act “like a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the Kansas economy.” And was it real or fake when Sullivan boasted in a commentary in January that Brownback delivered on his promise to produce a “structurally balanced” budget? Brownback’s proposed budget relied on hundreds of millions of dollars of borrowing, funds transfers and other one-time money. – Phillip Brownlee
