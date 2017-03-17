Wichitans named as humanitarians of year

Congratulations to Wichitans Shaker Dakhil and Jack DeBoer for being two of the three humanitarians of the year selected by the Kansas Humanitarian Commission. A news release issued by Gov. Sam Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer recognized Dakhil for a life spent treating cancer patients and for starting the Wichita Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients with the cost of their health care bills. The release also praised developer DeBoer for his work to relieve the effects of poverty in Myanmar through the DeBoer Foundation. The third Humanitarian of the Year recipient, who was recognized last week, is Luther Fry, an ophthalmologist in Garden City who has provided extensive charity care. Dakhil and DeBoer will be honored on March 30. – Phillip Brownlee
