Kansas still losing jobs, lagging nation

Kansas had 2,400 fewer nonfarm jobs in January than it had the previous year, according to seasonally adjusted jobs numbers issued last week by the Kansas Department of Labor. The -0.2 percent job growth rate for those 12 months was the seventh worst in the nation. Kansas also had 3,500 fewer nonfarm jobs in January than it did in December – the sixth worst rate change in the nation. Nearly all the job reductions over the 12 months – 2,300 – were in the private sector. The biggest losses were in manufacturing, while the biggest gains were in financial services and education and health services. When he campaigned for re-election, Gov. Sam Brownback set a goal of adding 25,000 jobs each year of his second term. – Phillip Brownlee
