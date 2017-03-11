Little Jerusalem to be protected, and shared

It’s cool that the Little Jerusalem rock formations – named one of the eight wonders of Kansas – will soon be open to the public. The Nature Conservancy purchased the mile-long series of rock formations in western Kansas from a private landowner in October. It is now working with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on the best way to manage the site. It hopes to allow limited public access starting sometime this summer. It is great that the Nature Conservancy and its donors are both protecting this natural treasure and enabling the public to experience it. – Phillip Brownlee
