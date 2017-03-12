Lots of winning, losing in 30 years of Kansas Lottery

The Kansas Lottery celebrated last week the 30th anniversary of a state law making games of chance legal in Kansas. During the past 30 years, “the state has sold more than $5.4 billion in lottery products, awarded $3 billion in prizes, transferred more than $1.6 billion to the state treasury and forwarded $310 million in commissions and bonuses to retailers,” the Topeka-Capital-Journal reported. That’s a lot of winners – and a lot more losers. Gov. Sam Brownback joked that he would love to see a Kansan win one of the really big prizes, “because then they pay a big tax debt on that prize money.” – Phillip Brownlee
