WikiLeaks makes Pompeo’s job more difficult

Former Wichita congressman Mike Pompeo knew his new job as director of the CIA would be difficult. But he didn’t expect WikiLeaks to publish thousands of documents described as CIA hacking tools to break into computers, mobile phones and smart TVs. The disclosure is raising new questions and concerns about the extent of government surveillance – and prompting calls for a congressional investigation. Pompeo already had to deal with the fallout from President Trump’s disparaging comments about the CIA and its employees. Former George W. Bush administration CIA director Michael Hayden wrote in a commentary last week that he didn’t envy Pompeo or Dan Costs, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence. “They have to run complex enterprises and produce quality intelligence,” he wrote, “even as they push back against an administration that has questioned their officers’ integrity, has been casual in its use of intelligence and is not above calling on intelligence professionals to provide political cover.” – Phillip Brownlee
