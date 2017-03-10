Koch network losing patience on Obamacare repeal

House GOP leaders are getting it from all sides for their recently released proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. Conservative lawmakers complain that it is “Obamacare Lite,” while more moderate lawmakers – plus groups such as the American Medical Association – say the plan is critically flawed and could harm vulnerable Americans. Meanwhile, groups linked to Charles and David Koch are losing patience. “It is past time to act and to act decisively,” said Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity. “Our network has spent more money, more time and more years fighting Obamacare than anything else. And now with the finish line in sight, we cannot allow some folks to pull up and give up.” – Phillip Brownlee
