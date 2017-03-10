Bicknell wants his money back – now

In addition to last week’s Kansas Supreme Court ruling on school funding, Kansas could face another expensive court order. Former Pizza Hut magnate Gene Bicknell filed a motion last week asking the Kansas Court of Appeals to order the state to pay him more than $40 million, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Bicknell and the state are in a long-running tax dispute regarding the sale of his company in 2006. Bicknell agreed to pay $42.5 million in 2013 as “a deposit” to be returned if he successfully appealed his case. The Kansas Supreme Court recently declined a petition to review Bicknell’s case. That sends the case back to the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals, which was ordered in 2015 to reconsider the case. Bicknell wants the state to return his money within 10 days of a court order. – Phillip Brownlee
