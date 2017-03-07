Expanding Medicaid reduces divorce?

Apparently there is another benefit of Medicaid expansion: fewer divorces. Economists Donna Ginther and David Slusky from the University of Kansas studied the divorce rate among people aged 50 to 64 in 20 states that expanded Medicaid and 20 that did not. They found that the divorce rate in expansion states declined by 5.6 percent. They said the decline likely was the result of fewer “medical divorces,” which is when married couples feel compelled to divorce so that a sick spouse can qualify for Medicaid. – Phillip Brownlee
