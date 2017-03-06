Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Putin Demands Jeff Sessions Resign From Russian Government
▪ Heartbroken Russian Ambassador Thought Special Meetings With Sessions Were Very Memorable
▪ Republicans Accuse Voters of Using Town Halls to Express Themselves
▪ Trump Outlines Bold Vision For Nation’s Next Mass Protests
▪ Ken Burns Not Sure How To Turn Down Ray Romano’s Repeated Offers To Narrate Next Documentary
▪ Joel Embiid To Miss Rest Of 3rd Rookie Season With Knee Injury
