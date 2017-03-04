Crowson thanks Ranzau for showcasing cartoon

Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau went off on the political progressive movement during last Wednesday’s commission meeting, calling it “the enemy of the people.” He also blasted the media and an editorial cartoon in last Sunday’s Eagle that depicted Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, as Gov. Sam Brownback’s lap dog. Commissioner Michael O’Donnell joined in, saying the cartoon was “reprehensible and offensive and indefensible.” Wagle, for her part, thought the cartoon was “pretty cute” and asked for a copy. Eagle cartoonist Richard Crowson responded on Facebook by thanking Ranzau and O’Donnell for “taking time out of their very busy days (fighting creeping socialism and sustainability efforts) to showcase the work of a meager cartoonist,” adding that it was “wonderful that there is nothing more important for them to do.” Crowson also thanked Wagle for being “a genuinely good sport.” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments