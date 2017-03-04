Nancy Kassebaum ‘more sad than mad’

Former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum said she was “more sad than mad” about President Trump, Gov. Sam Brownback and politics these days. In an interview with Steve Kraske of the Kansas City Star, Kassebaum lamented that Trump acts like a bully who says, “By golly, you dummy. You know, this is the way it is, and we’re going to be great again.” That’s “not the kind of leadership we need today,” she said. Regarding Brownback, Kassebaum said Kansans are “sooo, sooo upset” with him. His strategy of cutting taxes and spending “just hasn’t worked,” Kassebaum said, and it has been hard for Brownback to change course. “I’m sure it’s difficult for him,” she said, “because I think he realizes how disliked he is now.” – Phillip Brownlee
