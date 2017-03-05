More good economic news for Wichita region

The Wichita region received more good economic news last week, as several businesses announced projects or opened new locations. ICM is in the final stages of planning a $175 million advanced bio-refinery in Colwich. The ethanol plant is expected to create more than 50 permanent jobs and utilize corn and sorghum produced largely by local farmers. The Air Force awarded a $60 million contract last week for construction work at McConnell Air Force Base through 2022. Scholfield Honda opened a new dealership on East Kellogg, and Wesley Children’s Hospital has a new concussion clinic. Wichita State University announced last week it is in advanced discussions with the Greater Wichita YMCA to build a new YMCA on its Innovation Campus. This good news is more evidence that the Wichita region is moving forward. – Phillip Brownlee
