Kansas delegation pleased with Trump’s speech

Kansas’ Republican congressional delegation approved of President Trump’s joint speech to Congress Tuesday night, not surprisingly. “It was good to hear the president’s commitment to establishing an environment for businesses to thrive and hire more Americans,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., was pleased that Trump is taking the nation in a “new direction,” though he said Trump needed to work with Congress to establish a strong trade policy. “Times are tough in farm country, and our producers need a robust trade agenda,” Roberts said. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Topeka, was pleased to hear Trump’s call to “reform our broken tax code.” Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, was the most glowing: “Tonight, President Trump showed the country what a strong, patriotic leader looks like.” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments