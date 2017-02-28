Now Consider This

Oklahoma regulations led to big drop in earthquakes

After dragging its feet in addressing the link between earthquakes and the disposal of oil and gas wastewater, Oklahoma finally took stronger action during the past year. And as Kansas and others predicted, the results were dramatic. The number of earthquakes fell by 80 percent, from an average of five earthquakes per day in 2015 to one per day now. Some of the drop is also linked to reduced drilling due to depressed energy prices. To their credit, Oklahoma regulators seem committed to continuing to limit the amount of wastewater injected into disposal wells, and are open to placing additional limits if needed. Kansans appreciate that. – Phillip Brownlee

