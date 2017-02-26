Could next governor be a Wichitan?

It is more than a year and a half until the next gubernatorial election, but the race is already filling up with Wichitans. Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer announced his candidacy last week. Wichita businessman Wink Hartman also is running. Ed O’Malley, president of the Wichita-based Kansas Leadership Center, launched an exploratory campaign last month. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, is mentioned as another potential candidate. Though several recent lieutenant governors have been from Wichita, it has been more difficult to put someone from here in the governorship. The most recent was Gov. Mark Parkinson, who took over when Gov. Kathleen Sebelius resigned to join the Obama administration. Before that, the most recent governor from Wichita was Edward Arn, who served from 1951 to 1955. – Phillip Brownlee
