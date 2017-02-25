House reverses past mistake on teacher due-process rights

Here is another example of how the past election changed the Legislature for the better: The House voted 68-54 this week to restore state-mandated due-process rights for public school teachers. The Legislature revoked those long-held rights in 2014, which meant that veteran teachers could potentially be fired without cause. The issue was never debated in committee. Instead, it was inserted late at night into a school funding bill. Teachers fiercely protested the move and tried to block it in court. Revoking these rights and several other bills in recent years seemed to treat teachers as untrustworthy and teacher unions as a villain. Last week’s House vote seeks to repair that damage and treat teachers as valued professionals. – Phillip Brownlee
