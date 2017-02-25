Medicaid expansion back on track

In addition to voting this week to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a tax bill, the Kansas House overcame a committee’s attempt to block Medicaid expansion. The House Health and Human Services Committee narrowly voted Monday to table an Medicaid expansion bill – a move aimed at killing the bill for this session. But House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, was able to get the bill brought to the House floor. It passed overwhelmingly – with a final vote Thursday of 81-44. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it also has a good chance of passing – that is if senators are allowed to vote on it. – Phillip Brownlee
