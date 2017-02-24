Remember victims of Hesston shootings

It will be a difficult weekend for many, as they recall the one-year anniversary of the shootings in Hesston. Last Feb. 25, Cedric Ford went on a shooting spree that started along a highway in Newton and ended inside Excel Industries in Hesston. He killed three people and wounded 14 before being shot and killed by Hesston’s police chief. At a remembrance service Sunday night at Hesston High School, victims shared how their lives had changed, both on that day and since. The candlelight service also was about hope and faith. The bulletin for the service included a Bible verse from John 1:15: “The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” May that provide comfort and encouragement on this sad anniversary. – Phillip Brownlee
