Kansas House should vote on Medicaid expansion

It is frustrating that the House Health and Human Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, tabled a bill to expand Medicaid in Kansas. Hawkins had promised a vote on expansion, but the move to table it – which Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, called “underhanded” – essentially meant that the measure was dead. Hearings on the bill were packed with supporters. Polls also show overwhelming public support for expansion. The committee should have allowed the bill to advance. To his credit, House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, is attempting his own procedural move to allow a vote on the House floor. All members of the House should debate and vote on this important issue. – Phillip Brownlee
