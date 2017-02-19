Brownback seeks federal support for alternative energy

Gov. Sam Brownback co-signed a letter sent to President Trump last week seeking greater federal support of alternative energy. The letter from the Governor’s Wind and Solar Energy Coalition called for increased federal funding for modernizing power grids and for more research and development. “The nation’s wind and solar energy resources are transforming low-income rural areas in ways not seen since the passage of the Homestead Act over 150 years ago,” Brownback wrote along with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. The letter also said that “expanding renewable energy production is one of the best ways to meet the country’s growing demand for energy.” – Phillip Brownlee
