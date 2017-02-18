Sedgwick County Jail, ICE resolve dispute on detentions

It’s good that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement appear to have resolved their dispute about detaining people suspected of being illegal immigrants. When ICE wants a jail inmate held for an additional 48 hours, it will now provide the sheriff’s office with a federal warrant. That reportedly gives the sheriff’s office the probable cause required to legally detain someone. It remains to be seen how often ICE will act on those warrants. Meanwhile, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter complained in Topeka last week that Kansas law enforcement was never consulted about two bills written by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that would force state and local officers to help enforce federal immigration law. “It would be nice if folks sat down with us and said, ‘This is our proposal. How do we get there and how do we have law enforcement approval of this?’ ” Easter told lawmakers. “It’s been just shoved down our throat, and then we have to come up here and testify.” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments