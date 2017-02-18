Are more voter fraud cases on the way?

In defending President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, Secretary of State Kris Kobach cited his prosecution efforts in Kansas during an interview last week on CNN. His office has filed nine cases of fraud and obtained six guilty pleas – all related to U.S. citizens voting in multiple states. “Nine cases does not rampant widespread voter fraud make,” noted CNN anchor Kate Bolduan. Kobach responded that those were just the ones at the top of the list. “We’ve got many more in the hopper,” he said. “We’ve got a really small office; we’ve only got about two attorneys working on these cases. So there will be more coming up.” – Phillip Brownlee
