Can cheer team without being vulgar

Good for Kansas State University president Richard Myers for wanting Wildcat fans to show proper sportsmanship. The same should go for fans of many other colleges and universities. Myers wrote in a letter posted online this week that he was personally embarrassed when K-State fans shouted a vulgar chant during the recent home basketball game against the University of Kansas. “The chant was clearly heard from coast to coast on national television,” he wrote, adding that this was “not what one expects from a world-class university.” It is great that fans are passionate about supporting their teams – and about defeating a rival. But they can cheer – and jeer – without being vulgar. – Phillip Brownlee
