West High students made others feel special

Way to go, Wichita West High School students, for making some elementary school students feel special last week. As part of National No One Eats Alone Day, some members of West High’s Leadership Advisory Council visited nearby schools to share lunchtime with some of their students, Eagle columnist Suzanne Perez Tobias reported. They chatted over lunch about family, pets and school – normal stuff, but it helped make the students feel valued. “It is important to know that we are not alone,” West High senior Kira Pullum said. Not only are there great students in Wichita public schools, there also are some great young people who care about others and the community. – Phillip Brownlee
