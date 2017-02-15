Susan Wagle taking on Brownback and AFP

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, didn’t mince words in a recent commentary, saying that Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget plan is “neither structurally sound nor fiscally conservative.” She noted that Brownback’s plan “depletes the state’s assets, neglects to pay scheduled retirement fund payments, and allows some Kansans to skirt income taxes.” She also said that “legislators on both sides of the aisle are dedicated to composing a real, long-term structural fix to the state’s ongoing budget issues.” Americans for Prosperity is dedicated to stopping such a fix – if it requires raising taxes. AFP produced a mailer accusing Wagle of “raising your taxes to feed her spending habit.” – Phillip Brownlee
