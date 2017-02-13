Now Consider This

February 13, 2017 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

Fearful Americans Stockpiling Facts Before Federal Government Comes To Take Them Away

▪  Nation’s Stomach Ulcers Predict Trump Administration Will Provide Opportunities For Unlimited Growth In 2017

▪  Trump Accuses Media of Not Reporting Voices He Hears In Head

▪  Trump Supporter Has Few Backup Scapegoats Ready To Go In Case Crackdown On Immigrants Doesn’t Fix Everything

▪  Roger Goodell Dumps Box With Broken Pieces Of Lombardi Trophy In Front Of Tom Brady

Now Consider This

