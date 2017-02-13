Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
Fearful Americans Stockpiling Facts Before Federal Government Comes To Take Them Away
▪ Nation’s Stomach Ulcers Predict Trump Administration Will Provide Opportunities For Unlimited Growth In 2017
▪ Trump Accuses Media of Not Reporting Voices He Hears In Head
▪ Trump Supporter Has Few Backup Scapegoats Ready To Go In Case Crackdown On Immigrants Doesn’t Fix Everything
▪ Roger Goodell Dumps Box With Broken Pieces Of Lombardi Trophy In Front Of Tom Brady
