Join conversations about race

One of the best ways to address racial concerns is to have thoughtful, honest discussions. That’s the goal of a new “Candid Conversations” series sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Kansas Humanities Council and 11 community organizations, including the Wichita Police Department. The first conversation occurred last week, when historian Gretchen Eick spoke on the civil rights movement in Wichita and the Midwest. Other conversations – including one at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wichita State University Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 29th North and Oliver – will focus on law enforcement practices. An April 4 conversation will feature Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and community representatives talking about racial profiling. The conversations are a constructive and instructive way to learn more about racial issues and strengthen our community. – Phillip Brownlee
