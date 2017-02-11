Wichita Crime Commission tackling opioid problem

Good for the Wichita Crime Commission for launching an outreach effort to address opioid addictions and overdoses. The number of deaths from heroin in Sedgwick County increased from three in 2011 to 21 in 2015 – a 600 percent jump. The number of oxycodone deaths increased from 30 in 2011 to 49 in 2015. Those numbers are much lower than in many parts of the country, but the growth trend suggests that bigger problems could be headed our way. Mike Relihan is spearheading the Crime Commission initiative, which is still in the early stages. He said that combating this problem won’t be easy, and it will require an ongoing, community-wide effort. But it is smart to try to get ahead of the problem.
