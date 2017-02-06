Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ World Leaders Receive Crank Calls from Someone Claiming to Be President of United States
▪ Trump Hails Gorsuch As Fierce Protector Of Future Amendment Allowing President To Temporarily Suspend Right To Assemble
▪ Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After Copy Of Constitution Is Found On Her Computer
▪ Scientists Baffled By Ability Of McConnell And Ryan To Stand Upright Without Spines
▪ Trump Enraged As Mexican President Meets With Meryl Streep Instead
▪ Depressed Groundhog Sees Shadow Of Rodent He Once Was
