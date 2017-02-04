Good work on making property crimes a priority

Kudos to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and his staff for listening to the concerns of citizens and making property crimes a higher priority. In the past, these crimes – such as contractors not completing work they were paid to do – tended to fall toward the bottom of the work pile. But as Bennett realized, property crimes upset the lives of more people than higher-profile homicides. Bennett created a team of prosecutors, headed by chief attorney Robert Short, to focus on these crimes. As a result, prosecutions are up, and victims are receiving more money in restitution. Keep up the good work.
