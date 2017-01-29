Now Consider This

January 29, 2017 5:05 AM

Life with guns on campus, in Statehouse

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Two weeks ago, a Kansas State University student accidentally shot and wounded himself in a residence hall. Last week, Rep. Willie Dove, R-Bonner Springs, left a loaded handgun in a committee room at the Statehouse. It’s no wonder surveys show that an overwhelming majority of faculty and staff at Kansas Board of Regents schools oppose allowing concealed guns on college campuses, as do most students. Yet when Rep. Stephanie Clayton, R-Overland Park, introduced a bill recently that would permanently exempt colleges and universities from having to allow concealed handguns, someone on Facebook wrote: “This B---- needs to swing from a tree for violating her oath.” Overland Park police are investigating the threat.

Now Consider This

