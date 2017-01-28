Pompeo needs to stand strong against torture

Congratulations to Mike Pompeo on being confirmed and sworn in last week as the new director of the CIA. The former Wichita congressman should do a good job leading this critical agency. During his confirmation hearing, Pompeo said that he would “absolutely not” follow an order from President Trump to bring back waterboarding, which is prohibited by law. “I’ll always comply with the law,” he said. That vow could be put to the test, as Trump expressed an interest last week in waterboarding suspected terrorists, saying “we have to fight fire with fire.” News organizations also obtained a draft of a possible executive order aimed at clearing the way for the use of torture and “black site” holding cells.
