KanCare concerns not ‘politically motivated’

When the federal government denied Kansas’ request to extend KanCare contracts beyond this year, Brownback administration officials said the denial was “politically motivated.” But a review of recent actions by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that it approved program changes submitted by at least 10 states with GOP governors and denied requests by at least four states with Democratic governors, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. “The whole argument that this is political or that somehow CMS is acting political is just not true,” said Rocky Nichols, director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas. Meanwhile, the backlog in processing Medicaid applications led one provider last week to suspend dental service to nursing home residents whose applications were pending. (The state responded by pledging to clear those applications.) Do Brownback officials think that was political, too?
Comments