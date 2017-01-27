Now Consider This

January 27, 2017 5:04 AM

Sedgwick County shouldn’t seek open-records exemption

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Sedgwick County has done good work in recent years trying to make its finances more accessible to the public. It shouldn’t take a step backward by seeking more exemptions from the Kansas Open Records Act, as it is considering. The county is understandably concerned after its finance department lost more than half a million dollars to fraud. An arrest was made this week of a Georgia man who allegedly used a fraudulent e-mail to pose as a vendor to change payment information. But there likely are accounting procedures that could address this threat that don’t require modifying and weakening the state’s open records law. – Phillip Brownlee

Related content

Now Consider This

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One-night-only Final Friday show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos