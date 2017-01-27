Sedgwick County shouldn’t seek open-records exemption

Sedgwick County has done good work in recent years trying to make its finances more accessible to the public. It shouldn’t take a step backward by seeking more exemptions from the Kansas Open Records Act, as it is considering. The county is understandably concerned after its finance department lost more than half a million dollars to fraud. An arrest was made this week of a Georgia man who allegedly used a fraudulent e-mail to pose as a vendor to change payment information. But there likely are accounting procedures that could address this threat that don’t require modifying and weakening the state’s open records law. – Phillip Brownlee
