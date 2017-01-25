Brownback badly missing jobs goal

Gov. Sam Brownback set a goal during his 2014 re-election campaign of adding 25,000 jobs each year during his second term. But instead of adding 50,000 jobs after two years, the state has 3,900 fewer jobs now than it did in January 2015. This past year was especially bad, as Kansas lost 9,300 nonfarm jobs. That’s a job growth rate of negative 0.7 percent – one of the worst in the nation. Private sector job growth – which Brownback emphasizes – was even worse, with 9,400 jobs lost last year, or a negative 0.8 percent job growth rate. Yet Brownback declared during his State of the State address that his small business tax policy “has worked.” – Phillip Brownlee
