Doing more to help homeless teens, families

Good for Wichita charitable agencies for resolving to do more to help homeless young people and families. The agencies were spurred by recent Eagle news articles about homeless mothers living in cars and about the large number of students in the Wichita school district who are homeless (at least 1,600). Though several agencies and groups already provide services and assistance, including USD 259, the agencies decided that a renewed focus was needed to help get more families off the streets. One challenge is that local shelters for families are nearly always full, though the Salvation Army said it has had beds available. To help homeless children and families in USD 259, contact GracePoint Church at 316-201-1771 or e-mail info@gracepointchurch.tv. – Phillip Brownlee
