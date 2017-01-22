Now Consider This

January 22, 2017 5:02 AM

New WSU building and other good news

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

There was more good news in The Eagle this past week. Among the local items was the opening of the new Experiential Engineering Building at Wichita State University. The 143,000-square-foot building includes an open-to-the-public workshop filled with wood, metal and textile crafting machines. It’s a bold addition to WSU’s new Innovation Campus. Another positive story was about how Susan Follis, a Sedgwick woman who has sent care packages to troops overseas for nearly 15 years, received a framed flag that was flown in Afghanistan in her honor. “Sometimes I just want to sit down and cry that these people would do something like this for me,” Follis said. Another encouraging item was about the Katherine Johnson Scholar Sisters, a Wichita math club for African-American girls in elementary school. Phallin Jackson, one of the club members, said she likes math because “you get to be smart.” – Phillip Brownlee

Related content

Now Consider This

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos