It depends on definition of “structurally balanced”

Gov. Sam Brownback and his staff promised he would produce a “structurally balanced” state budget. In his State of the State address, Brownback defined this as a budget that “reconciles spending with available revenue.” But that’s not how many lawmakers define “structurally balanced.” It’s also not how Alvarez & Marsal, the consulting firm that completed the Legislature’s efficiency study, defined it. A&M said that “balancing recurring revenue with recurring expenditures is the foundation of a structurally balanced budget.” Brownback’s proposed budget relies heavily on borrowing and funds transfers – hundreds of millions of dollars in one-time money that is not “recurring revenue.” – Phillip Brownlee
