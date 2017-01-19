Are there too many superintendents?

Gov. Sam Brownback pointed to the Wichita school district as an example of how other districts might reduce school administrative costs. In a meeting last week with the Topeka Capital-Journal’s editorial board, Brownback remarked on how there were separate superintendents for each of the five different school districts in Topeka and Shawnee County. “You don’t need that many,” Brownback said, noting that the “Wichita school district has more students in it than all of Shawnee County and has got one school superintendent.” School officials in Shawnee County responded that larger school districts aren’t necessarily more efficient and that decisions about administration should be the responsibility of the local school districts. – Phillip Brownlee
