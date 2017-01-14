Pompeo expressed independence from Trump

It was reassuring that Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, expressed grave concerns about Russia during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday for CIA director. Unlike previous comments by President-elect Donald Trump, Pompeo also said it was clear that Russia attempted to interfere with U.S. elections. One concern about Pompeo has been his past defense on “enhanced interrogation techniques.” But he said would “absolutely not” follow an order from Trump to bring back waterboarding, which is prohibited by law. “I’ll always comply with the law,” he said. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and former Sen. Bob Dole introduced Pompeo at the hearing. After a power outage forced the hearing to move to another building, Dole, 93, joked: “My eyesight is not too good, so I thought it was perfect in the other room.”
