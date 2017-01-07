Tax collections a relief but revenue woes remain

It’s a relief that Kansas slightly exceeded its revenue collection estimates in December – even though those estimates were drastically lowered in November. The additional $6.2 million collected in December won’t do a lot to reduce the estimated $900 million budget shortfall the state is facing over the next 18 months, but every little bit helps. And at least the state didn’t go even deeper in the hole. But it should also be noted that individual income tax revenue for December was the second lowest total in the past six year.– Phillip Brownlee
Comments