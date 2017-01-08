More positive news about regional economy

Though the region’s economy has had its ups and downs, several good news items in The Eagle this past week raised hopes for more growth and gains. Wichita State University increased its jobs forecast for Wichita and Kansas for 2017. Wichita significantly improved its support of entrepreneurship this past year with such programs as the e2e Accelerator, 1 Million Cups and eLaunch. The Wichita City Council continued its financial support of a plan that is increasing the region’s exports. More new restaurants are slated to open this year. A new order last week made Boeing’s 737 Max (70 percent of which is manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems) the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing’s history. Airbus completed its move to a new building at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus. And last but not least, The Eagle selected a great location in Old Town Square as the new headquarters of its multimedia operations. – Phillip Brownlee
