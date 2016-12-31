Now Consider This

December 31, 2016 5:05 AM

Gates sees value in Trump being disruptive

Wichita native Robert Gates earned a reputation as being thoughtful and steady when he served as U.S. defense secretary, CIA director and deputy national security adviser. But he sees some foreign policy value in Donald Trump’s disruptive style, telling the Washington Post that the Obama administration has seemed too “reliably passive.” However, Gates cautioned Trump against appearing too eager to cooperate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That could embolden Putin to be even more aggressive, Gates said, and create perceptions in Europe, China, North Korea and Iran that Trump “isn’t prepared to back up his words with the tough action that’s necessary.” – Phillip Brownlee

