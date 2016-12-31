Now Consider This

December 31, 2016 5:06 AM

Brownback still views Kansas as national model

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

“Sam Brownback, the Kansas governor whose tax cuts brought him political turmoil, recurring budget holes and sparse evidence of economic success, has a message for President-elect Donald Trump: Do what I did.” That’s the opening paragraph of a recent Wall Street Journal article on how Brownback still views his tax policy as a national model. Republicans in Congress are considering significantly lowering business tax rates as part of a federal tax overhaul, but they are unlikely to go as far as Brownback and eliminate taxes on pass-through business income, the article said. Even tax-cut advocate Stephen Moore warned that some Kansas businesses reorganized and shifted income to avoid paying taxes. “Sometimes it was legitimate,” he said, “and sometimes it was a gaming of the tax system to pay the zero rate, so that loophole has to be closed.” – Phillip Brownlee

Related content

Now Consider This

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos