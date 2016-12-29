State working to combat human trafficking

Good for Gov. Sam Brownback, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and several state agencies for raising awareness about human trafficking and taking action to combat the crime. Brownback designated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Schmidt plans to pursue legislation this coming session to increase penalties on those who buy sex. Secretary of Labor Lana Gordon vowed to keep fighting against labor exploitation, which accounts for nearly 20 percent of human trafficking. As Brownback noted: “Human trafficking is an affront on that dignity, depriving victims of their freedom and human rights.” – Phillip Brownlee
