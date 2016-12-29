Now Consider This

December 29, 2016 5:05 AM

No reports of widespread voter fraud

Not a single state reported indications of widespread fraud this past election, the New York Times reported. The Times asked election officials how many credible reports of fraud they received. Officials in every state but Kansas responded. The overwhelming consensus: next to no reports. “We only had one,” Nebraska’s assistant secretary of state reported. “It hasn’t been confirmed.” President-elect Donald Trump claimed that he would not have lost the popular vote (by 2.9 million) if there hadn’t been so many illegal voters. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach endorsed the claim – and reportedly was the source of it. Not only do state results debunk that claim, the Times reported, they “underscore what researchers and scholars have said for years: Fraud by voters casting ballots illegally is a minuscule problem, but a potent political weapon.” – Phillip Brownlee

